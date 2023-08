SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — KELOLAND Media Group will have the first of three NFL Preseason games on KELOXtra this week.

Sioux Falls native, Seth Benson and the Denver Broncos will travel to Arizona to play the Cardinals.

It’ll be the first game as Arizona’s General Manager for Monte Ossenfort.

Kick-off is set for 9 p.m. on Friday and you can watch the game on KELOXtra.