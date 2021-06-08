Brody Boltjes takes ‘B’ Boys title, Chester outlasts Platte-Geddes for team championship

BROOKING, S.D. (KELO) — The final round of the South Dakota Class “B” Boys State Golf Tournament was held at the Brookings Country Club. Great Plains Lutheran held a three stroke lead for the team lead, but four teams were within six strokes heading into the final round.

Final Team Standings

1Chester Area+68257243500
2Platte-Geddes+70256246502
3Deubrook+74259247506
T4DeSmet+82267247514
T4GPL+82253261514
6Gregory+87265254519
7Ipswich+90259263522
8Wall+91269254523
T9Ethan+99273258531
T9Garretson+99269262531
11Potter County+113279266545
12RC Christian+120283269552
13Hamlin+121280273553
14Canistota+128288272560
15MVP+129280281561
16Philip+136285283568
17Webster+157290299589
 DNFBridgewater-EmeryDNF301 190DNF

Final Individual Results

