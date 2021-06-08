Brody Boltjes takes ‘B’ Boys title, Chester outlasts Platte-Geddes for team championship

BROOKING, S.D. (KELO) — The final round of the South Dakota Class “B” Boys State Golf Tournament was held at the Brookings Country Club. Great Plains Lutheran held a three stroke lead for the team lead, but four teams were within six strokes heading into the final round.
Final Team Standings
|1
|Chester Area
|+68
|257
|243
|500
|2
|Platte-Geddes
|+70
|256
|246
|502
|3
|Deubrook
|+74
|259
|247
|506
|T4
|DeSmet
|+82
|267
|247
|514
|T4
|GPL
|+82
|253
|261
|514
|6
|Gregory
|+87
|265
|254
|519
|7
|Ipswich
|+90
|259
|263
|522
|8
|Wall
|+91
|269
|254
|523
|T9
|Ethan
|+99
|273
|258
|531
|T9
|Garretson
|+99
|269
|262
|531
|11
|Potter County
|+113
|279
|266
|545
|12
|RC Christian
|+120
|283
|269
|552
|13
|Hamlin
|+121
|280
|273
|553
|14
|Canistota
|+128
|288
|272
|560
|15
|MVP
|+129
|280
|281
|561
|16
|Philip
|+136
|285
|283
|568
|17
|Webster
|+157
|290
|299
|589
|DNF
|Bridgewater-Emery
|DNF
|301
|190
|DNF
Final Individual Results