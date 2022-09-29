BRIDGEWATER, S.D. (KELO) — The viewers have spoken to the tune of nearly 300 votes. This week’s Viewers’ Choice Game of the Week is #1 Winner vs. #2 Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan.

The Warriors and Seahawks contest received 44% of the vote, just edging the Viborg-Hurley vs. Howard matchup.

The Winner and Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan matchup will receive bonus highlights from their game on KELOLAND.com, following the KELOLAND SportsZone.

This week’s KELOLAND SportsZone airs on Friday, September 30 at 10:15 p.m.