Briar Cliff pulls away late against DWU

SIOUX CITY, Iowa – With three minutes to play, the No. 10 Dakota Wesleyan University men’s basketball team was tied with Briar Cliff University, 71-71. However, a 12-4 run by BCU over the final three minutes pushed them past DWU, 83-74 in Great Plains Athletic Conference action Wednesday in Sioux City, Iowa.

The scoring was limited for both teams in the opening minutes as the score was tied, 4-4 after four minutes of play. However, Samuel McCloud (Rapid City, S.D.) nailed a 3-pointer to give the lead to DWU. But the Chargers (14-12, 5-11 GPAC) responded with a shot from downtown of their own to tie the game.

Both teams traded baskets for the next five minutes as the score remained tied at 17 with 10 minutes left in the half.

After a BCU timeout, the Chargers put together an 11-3 run over the next four minutes. But, Ty Hoglund (Dell Rapids, S.D.) put an end to the run with a shot from beyond the arc.

Jeffrey Schuch (Dell Rapids, S.D.) added a basket of his own, while Bradley Dean (Pierre, S.D.) knocked down a triple to bring the Tigers (18-6, 10-5 GPAC) within two points.

McCloud and Hoglund added a pair of 3-pointers to give the Tigers their first lead since midway through the half. But a shot by BCU near the end of the half gave a 39-38 edge to the Chargers at halftime.

After a few minutes of play into the second half, BCU pulled out to a 47-42 advantage. But, Collin Kramer (Volga, S.D.) made a layup and was fouled. He made his free throw, followed by a Hoglund basket as the Tigers cut their deficit to a basket.

The Chargers once again pulled ahead by multiple possessions, but the Tigers clawed their way back and tied the game at 59 with nine minutes to play thanks to a Dean basket.

Following Dean’s shot, Hoglund connected on a shot of his own to give the Tigers a slim lead. The teams traded leads for a moment until Dean buried a 3-pointer with 6:20 left to hand DWU a 69-65 cushion.

However, the Chargers found their rhythm in the final six minutes as they outscored the Tigers 18-5 and secured the upset.

Hoglund notched his fifth 30-point game of the season as he finished with 33 points on 14-of-27 shooting from the field. Koln Oppold (Sioux Falls, S.D.) tallied 11 points, five rebounds and four assists, while Dean came off the bench to chip in eight points and four rebounds.

DWU takes on No. 1 Morningside College for a top-10 showdown at 6 p.m. Saturday at the Corn Palace on Alumni Day.

