SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KELO) — Briar Cliff improved to 6-9 in conference play Wednesday, following an 81-66 win over Mount Marty.

The Chargers led by eight after the first half, but added on by outscoring the Lancers, 45-38 in the second half.

Briar Cliff shot 57.1% from beyond the arch as they hit on 16 three pointers in the win.

Jaden Kleinhesselink and Quinn Vesey each posted 22 points for the Chargers. Connor Groves tallied 16 as well.

Tash Lunday was one of four in double figures for the Lancers. He posted 19 points. Josh Arlt added 15, while Cole Bowen tallied 15 and Lincoln Jordre 10.