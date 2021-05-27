Brianna Kusler becomes first woman to lead AA boys basketball team

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Aberdeen Central and Northern State alum Brianna Kusler was named the Pierre Boys Basketball Head Coach on Wednesday, becoming the first woman in South Dakota to lead a Class AA boys program.

Kusler coached the Governors boys sophomore team last year. She takes over from Terry Becker, who had served as Pierre’s head coach for the past 17 seasons.

Prior to entering the coaching ranks Kusler was a standout at both Northern State and Aberdeen Central.

In high school, Kusler helped guide the Golden Eagles to the 2016 Class AA State Championship, and was named South Dakota’s Ms. Basketball during her senior season.

She continued her basketball career down the road at Northern State. The Aberdeen Central alum played four seasons with the Wolves earning All-NSIC honors in her junior and senior seasons. Kusler finished her Northern State career with 1,129 points, 777 rebounds and 332 assists.