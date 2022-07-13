MINNEAPOLIS, MN (AP) — The Milwaukee Brewers outlasted three rain delays to beat the Minnesota Twins 6-3 in the opener of a border-state series between the first-place teams.

Andrew McCutchen and Willy Adames each hit a two-run homer off Twins starter Josh Winder.

Jonathan Davis and Jace Peterson pitched in RBI singles to support Jason Alexander. The 29-year-old rookie endured two of the stoppages and stayed in for four innings.

Then the Brewers turned a 5-2 lead over to their dominant bullpen and bounced back from a 2-4 homestand. Josh Hader pitched a perfect ninth for his 27th save.

The Twins and Brewers will meet again on Wednesday. First pitch is set for noon.