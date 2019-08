ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) - Jorge Polanco cleared the bases with a tiebreaking triple in the eighth inning, helping the Minnesota Twins to their first-ever four-game sweep of Texas with a 6-3 victory over the Rangers on Sunday.

Polanco's two-out liner to the gap in right-center field off Emmanuel Clase (0-2) followed the hard-throwing rookie getting a strikeout and groundout after putting runners at second and third with no outs. Miguel SanĂ³ walked to load the bases before Polanco's team-leading sixth triple.