SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The all-time leader in rushing yards for South Dakota high school football is headed to Brookings.

Herreid/Selby Area running back, Brenden Begeman has committed to play for SDSU.

The standout made the announcement via a Twitter post on Tuesday.

Begeman and the Wolverines earned a runner-up finish less than a week ago in the 9B state championship.

Brenden rushed for 189 yards in the loss, but that brought his season total to 2,976 yards.

That incredible mark lifted Begeman to the career rushing record by one yard at 6,807.

Begeman found the endzone 42 times this season, with 39 of those touchdowns coming via the ground.