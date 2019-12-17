Brees sets NFL all-time TD mark as Saints crush Colts 34-7

New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees (9) throws a touchdown pass that tied Peyton Manning for the NFL record for most career touchdown passes in the first half of an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts in New Orleans, Monday, Dec. 16, 2019. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

NEW ORLEANS (AP) – Drew Brees became the NFL’s all-time leader in touchdown passes, throwing for four scores to lead the New Orleans Saints to a 34-7 victory over the Indianapolis Colts.

The scoring strike that broke Peyton Manning’s record of 539 career touchdown passes was a 5-yarder to Josh Hill in the third quarter. Brees finished the game with 541 career TD passes and also set an NFL record for completion percentage in a game at 96.7 by connecting on 29 of 30 passes.

Saints receiver Michael Thomas caught 12 passes for 128 yards and a touchdown.

