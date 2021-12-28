Brandon Valley’s second half comeback lifts them past Tea Area

Click the video player above to see highlights from the game

TEA, S.D. (KELO) — Brandon Valley outscored Tea Area 22-12 in the fourth quarter to pick up the narrow 61-60 win on Tuesday night.

Brandon Valley jumped out to a 14-8 lead after the first quarter, but Tea Area responded with a 24-7 second quarter, giving the Titans an eleven points halftime lead.

Brandon Valley trailed by nine after three quarters, but found their rhythm in the fourth quarter as they began to close the gap.

Tea Area took a 60-59 lead following a pair of free throws from Katie Vasecka. The Tea Area sophomore led all scorers with 27 points.

Brandon Valley would quickly respond as they pushed the ball down the floor and converted a layup from Sidney Thue. With one second to play, the Lynx led 61-60.

The half court attempt to win was no good and Brandon Valley remained undefeated with a narrow 61-60 win.

The Lynx were led by Kylie Foss who scored 24 points. Hilary Behrens added 12 and Sidney Thue ten.

Vasecka had a double-double on the evening with 27 points and ten rebounds.