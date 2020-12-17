Brandon Valley, Yankton set to clash in “AA” boys hoops showdown

BRANDON, S.D. (KELO) — It’ll be a top-three showdown Friday night in Brandon as the 3rd ranked Lynx host 2nd ranked Yankton in boys basketball.

Both Yankton and Brandon Valley enter Friday’s matchup with identical 2-0 records, after each knocked off Spearfish and Rapid City Stevens this past weekend.

Yankton features one of the state’s all-time greats in senior Matthew Mors, while the Lynx feature one of the most talented all-around rosters with Jackson Hilton leading the way.

Heading into Friday night both coach’s say their primary focus will be on themselves.

“More focused on us rather than our opponent. We have so much to work on just ourselves and obviously we’re looking at the whole picture. Yes we’re play Brandon Valley on Friday and it’s always a big game, and extremely tough game to win, but overall we just want to see some improvement,” Yankton Head Coach Chris Haynes said.

“Most coaches this time of year are going to say it’s much more about us than it is about your opponent. As good as Yankton is, we’re trying to play a certain way. Again, we want to try and speed things up, not just on the defensive side, but also the offensive side,” Brandon Valley Head Coach Brent Deckert said.

The Bucks and Lynx will tip-off Friday night at 7:00. You can catch the action on keloland.com with Grant Sweeter providing play-by-play.