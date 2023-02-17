BRANDON, S.D. (KELO) — The Brandon Valley boys wrestling team claimed the Region 2A title with a dominant performance on Friday.
The Lynx scored 303 points, which was 55.5 points more than Harrisburg.
Team Standings
|1
|Brandon Valley
|303.0
|2
|Harrisburg
|247.5
|3
|Sioux Falls Lincoln
|132.5
|4
|Beresford/Alcester-Hudson
|128.5
|5
|Yankton
|111.0
|6
|Sioux Falls Washington
|100.0
|7
|Lennox
|69.0
|8
|Vermillion
|63.5
|9
|Dakota Valley
|57.5
Individual Results
106
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place – Brendon Oehme of Brandon Valley
- 2nd Place – Grant Larson of Lennox
- 3rd Place – Damian Janish of Yankton
- 4th Place – Griffin Felder of Harrisburg
- 5th Place – Braedy Sievers of Dakota Valley
- 6th Place – Owen Serck of Beresford/Alcester-Hudson
1st Place Match
- Brendon Oehme (Brandon Valley) 34-4, 8th. over Grant Larson (Lennox) 30-9, 8th. (Fall 2:41)
3rd Place Match
- Damian Janish (Yankton) 19-22, 8th. over Griffin Felder (Harrisburg) 22-11, 7th. (M. For.)
5th Place Match
- Braedy Sievers (Dakota Valley) 24-13, Fr. over Owen Serck (Beresford/Alcester-Hudson) 24-17, Fr. (Dec 2-0)
113
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place – Trevon Oehme of Brandon Valley
- 2nd Place – Hudson Cisar of Sioux Falls Lincoln
- 3rd Place – Dexton Miller of Beresford/Alcester-Hudson
- 4th Place – Cameron Curry of Dakota Valley
- 5th Place – Carson Wunder of Vermillion
- 6th Place – Forfeit Forfeit of Harrisburg
1st Place Match
- Trevon Oehme (Brandon Valley) 31-3, Jr. over Hudson Cisar (Sioux Falls Lincoln) 29-13, Fr. (Fall 1:56)
3rd Place Match
- Dexton Miller (Beresford/Alcester-Hudson) 22-18, 7th. over Cameron Curry (Dakota Valley) 8-12, 7th. (Fall 0:36)
5th Place Match
- Carson Wunder (Vermillion) 7-22, Fr. over Forfeit Forfeit (Harrisburg) 15-10, Jr. (For.)
120
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place – Tyler Wurth of Harrisburg
- 2nd Place – Riley Williams of Sioux Falls Washington
- 3rd Place – Landon Walker of Brandon Valley
- 4th Place – Turner Gordon of Sioux Falls Lincoln
- 5th Place – Kanin Klentz of Beresford/Alcester-Hudson
- 6th Place – Patrick Gurney of Yankton
1st Place Match
- Tyler Wurth (Harrisburg) 25-10, Jr. over Riley Williams (Sioux Falls Washington) 24-18, Jr. (Fall 4:38)
3rd Place Match
- Landon Walker (Brandon Valley) 16-7, So. over Turner Gordon (Sioux Falls Lincoln) 29-16, Jr. (Dec 8-2)
5th Place Match
- Kanin Klentz (Beresford/Alcester-Hudson) 19-20, 8th. over Patrick Gurney (Yankton) 8-16, Jr. (Fall 0:51)
126
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place – Carter Ractliffe of Harrisburg
- 2nd Place – Bentley Williams of Sioux Falls Lincoln
- 3rd Place – Zander Nielsen of Brandon Valley
- 4th Place – Ramsey Williams of Lennox
- 5th Place – Favian RivasWells of Sioux Falls Washington
- 6th Place – Dominic Cadena of Yankton
1st Place Match
- Carter Ractliffe (Harrisburg) 29-6, Sr. over Bentley Williams (Sioux Falls Lincoln) 37-12, Jr. (Dec 9-5)
3rd Place Match
- Zander Nielsen (Brandon Valley) 22-6, Fr. over Ramsey Williams (Lennox) 34-19, Fr. (Fall 0:59)
5th Place Match
- Favian RivasWells (Sioux Falls Washington) 10-26, Fr. over Dominic Cadena (Yankton) 7-18, Fr. (Dec 9-2)
132
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place – Jordon Oehme of Brandon Valley
- 2nd Place – Lincoln Peters of Harrisburg
- 3rd Place – Dylan Sloan of Yankton
- 4th Place – Eliot Ellenbecker of Sioux Falls Lincoln
- 5th Place – Jack Aashiem of Lennox
- 6th Place – Devin Steckelberg of Vermillion
1st Place Match
- Jordon Oehme (Brandon Valley) 38-1, Sr. over Lincoln Peters (Harrisburg) 15-14, Fr. (M. For.)
3rd Place Match
- Dylan Sloan (Yankton) 25-13, Jr. over Eliot Ellenbecker (Sioux Falls Lincoln) 19-12, Jr. (Dec 7-0)
5th Place Match
- Jack Aashiem (Lennox) 22-26, So. over Devin Steckelberg (Vermillion) 5-22, Fr. (Fall 1:57)
138
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place – Alex Mentzer of Brandon Valley
- 2nd Place – Michael Roob of Vermillion
- 3rd Place – Dawson Wallen of Sioux Falls Lincoln
- 4th Place – Dylan O`Connor of Harrisburg
- 5th Place – Shayce Platt of Yankton
- 6th Place – Collin Winkleman of Sioux Falls Washington
1st Place Match
- Alex Mentzer (Brandon Valley) 36-0, Sr. over Michael Roob (Vermillion) 30-8, So. (Fall 1:19)
3rd Place Match
- Dawson Wallen (Sioux Falls Lincoln) 35-15, Jr. over Dylan O`Connor (Harrisburg) 23-11, Fr. (Dec 5-4)
5th Place Match
- Shayce Platt (Yankton) 21-15, Fr. over Collin Winkleman (Sioux Falls Washington) 6-15, Sr. (Fall 2:45)
145
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place – Trason Oehme of Brandon Valley
- 2nd Place – Jackson Boonstra of Dakota Valley
- 3rd Place – Teegen Stauffacher of Harrisburg
- 4th Place – Padraig Fulton of Vermillion
- 5th Place – Joelton Reimnitz-Hahn of Yankton
- 6th Place – Isaac Boden of Beresford/Alcester-Hudson
1st Place Match
- Trason Oehme (Brandon Valley) 35-1, Sr. over Jackson Boonstra (Dakota Valley) 33-5, So. (Dec 3-2)
3rd Place Match
- Teegen Stauffacher (Harrisburg) 25-9, Jr. over Padraig Fulton (Vermillion) 14-18, 8th. (Fall 1:00)
5th Place Match
- Joelton Reimnitz-Hahn (Yankton) 14-17, Fr. over Isaac Boden (Beresford/Alcester-Hudson) 12-24, So. (Fall 1:45)
152
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place – Logan O`Connor of Harrisburg
- 2nd Place – Levi Veskrna of Brandon Valley
- 3rd Place – Robert Watkins of Beresford/Alcester-Hudson
- 4th Place – Caleb Emerson of Vermillion
- 5th Place – Bennett Lukken of Dakota Valley
- 6th Place – Chase Howe of Yankton
1st Place Match
- Logan O`Connor (Harrisburg) 36-7, Jr. over Levi Veskrna (Brandon Valley) 20-11, Fr. (Fall 1:25)
3rd Place Match
- Robert Watkins (Beresford/Alcester-Hudson) 25-15, Jr. over Caleb Emerson (Vermillion) 19-20, Sr. (Fall 1:43)
5th Place Match
- Bennett Lukken (Dakota Valley) 10-18, Fr. over Chase Howe (Yankton) 15-23, Jr. (Fall 3:00)
160
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place – Peyton Fridrich of Beresford/Alcester-Hudson
- 2nd Place – Gavin Chapman of Brandon Valley
- 3rd Place – Peyton Tryon of Harrisburg
- 4th Place – Zander Eidem of Sioux Falls Washington
- 5th Place – Francisco Martinez of Sioux Falls Lincoln
- 6th Place – Lake Kistner of Dakota Valley
1st Place Match
- Peyton Fridrich (Beresford/Alcester-Hudson) 17-4, Sr. over Gavin Chapman (Brandon Valley) 15-5, Jr. (M. For.)
3rd Place Match
- Peyton Tryon (Harrisburg) 28-11, Sr. over Zander Eidem (Sioux Falls Washington) 19-23, So. (MD 8-0)
5th Place Match
- Francisco Martinez (Sioux Falls Lincoln) 11-10, Sr. over Lake Kistner (Dakota Valley) 9-17, Sr. (Fall 1:55)
170
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place – Lucas Slack of Brandon Valley
- 2nd Place – Lane Knutson of Sioux Falls Washington
- 3rd Place – Soren Aadland of Harrisburg
- 4th Place – Joseph Tunge of Sioux Falls Lincoln
- 5th Place – Asa Swenson of Yankton
- 6th Place – Ethan Schroeder of Lennox
1st Place Match
- Lucas Slack (Brandon Valley) 39-2, Sr. over Lane Knutson (Sioux Falls Washington) 31-11, So. (Fall 1:54)
3rd Place Match
- Soren Aadland (Harrisburg) 30-10, Jr. over Joseph Tunge (Sioux Falls Lincoln) 17-19, So. (TF-1.5 3:00 (16-1))
5th Place Match
- Asa Swenson (Yankton) 10-19, Sr. over Ethan Schroeder (Lennox) 10-19, Sr. (Fall 2:01)
182
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place – Elijah Schunke of Brandon Valley
- 2nd Place – Kishmar Eberline of Sioux Falls Lincoln
- 3rd Place – Brandon Simunek of Harrisburg
- 4th Place – Rollie French of Vermillion
- 5th Place – Hayes Petersen of Sioux Falls Washington
- 6th Place – Triston Butler of Lennox
1st Place Match
- Elijah Schunke (Brandon Valley) 19-12, Fr. over Kishmar Eberline (Sioux Falls Lincoln) 32-19, So. (Fall 3:25)
3rd Place Match
- Brandon Simunek (Harrisburg) 26-14, Sr. over Rollie French (Vermillion) 24-6, So. (Dec 6-3)
5th Place Match
- Hayes Petersen (Sioux Falls Washington) 9-12, 8th. over Triston Butler (Lennox) 15-21, Jr. (Dec 16-11)
195
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place – Jack Detert of Harrisburg
- 2nd Place – Noah Bailous of Brandon Valley
- 3rd Place – Landon Schurch of Beresford/Alcester-Hudson
- 4th Place – Peyton Eustace of Yankton
- 5th Place – Myles Yitagesu of Sioux Falls Washington
- 6th Place – Noah Hede of Dakota Valley
1st Place Match
- Jack Detert (Harrisburg) 31-2, Sr. over Noah Bailous (Brandon Valley) 25-14, Jr. (Fall 1:54)
3rd Place Match
- Landon Schurch (Beresford/Alcester-Hudson) 36-10, Sr. over Peyton Eustace (Yankton) 17-19, Fr. (Fall 3:26)
5th Place Match
- Myles Yitagesu (Sioux Falls Washington) 21-25, So. over Noah Hede (Dakota Valley) 6-29, Jr. (Fall 1:59)
220
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place – Abraham Myers of Sioux Falls Washington
- 2nd Place – Aiden Schroeder of Harrisburg
- 3rd Place – Aaron Larson of Beresford/Alcester-Hudson
- 4th Place – Edly Amaro of Yankton
- 5th Place – DelVoun Spears-Witte of Brandon Valley
- 6th Place – Nate Haar of Lennox
1st Place Match
- Abraham Myers (Sioux Falls Washington) 42-2, Sr. over Aiden Schroeder (Harrisburg) 27-12, Jr. (Dec 3-2)
3rd Place Match
- Aaron Larson (Beresford/Alcester-Hudson) 30-11, Sr. over Edly Amaro (Yankton) 18-18, Fr. (Fall 1:47)
5th Place Match
- DelVoun Spears-Witte (Brandon Valley) 17-13, Jr. over Nate Haar (Lennox) 6-9, So. (Fall 1:42)
285
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place – Navarro Schunke of Brandon Valley
- 2nd Place – Gueibondy Doelue of Harrisburg
- 3rd Place – Elliott Renville of Sioux Falls Lincoln
- 4th Place – Hayden Herlyn of Lennox
- 5th Place – Alex Jensen of Beresford/Alcester-Hudson
- 6th Place – Derrick Biel of Yankton
1st Place Match
- Navarro Schunke (Brandon Valley) 24-0, Jr. over Gueibondy Doelue (Harrisburg) 23-11, Sr. (Fall 0:51)
3rd Place Match
- Elliott Renville (Sioux Falls Lincoln) 23-8, Sr. over Hayden Herlyn (Lennox) 23-19, Sr. (Fall 0:45)
5th Place Match
- Alex Jensen (Beresford/Alcester-Hudson) 28-13, Sr. over Derrick Biel (Yankton) 5-21, So. (Fall 2:03)