Brandon Valley Wins First State Football Championship Since 1998

VERMILLION, S.D. - Brandon Valley won its first class "11AAA" football championship with a 28-22 win over three-time defending state champion Washington on Saturday night. It's the Lynx first state football championship since 1998.

Junior quarterback Thomas Scholten was 18/22 with 213 yards and two touchdowns through the air, earning the 2018 class "11AAA" Joe Robbie MVP award.

BVHS senior Cater Olthoff led all receivers with 8 catches for 134 yards and one touchdown, while sophomore Tate Johnson carried the ball 25 times for 144 yards and a score.

Washington senior Tupak Kpeayeh finished his record-breaking career with 27 carries for 108 yards and one touchdown in his final game as a Warrior. Senior quarterback Jayden Johannsen was 18/27 for 238 yards with 2 interceptions and 2 touchdowns in the loss.

Brandon Valley becomes just the third team to win the class "11AAA" crown since the class was introduced in 2013. Sioux Falls Lincoln and Washington are the previous winners. The Lynx finish the season 10-2.