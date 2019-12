FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (SDSU) - Newcomer Tanner Cook pinned two ranked opponents in leading the South Dakota State University wrestling team to a pair of victories Monday on the final day of the South Beach Duals.

The Jackrabbits, who finished the two-day event with a 3-1 dual record, posted a 19-17 victory over Michigan State in the first match of the day and wrapped up the event with a 29-8 win against Old Dominion. SDSU improved to 4-3 overall, matching its win total in duals from a year ago.