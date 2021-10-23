Brandon Valley win ‘AA’ Dance title, O’Gorman claims Cheer Championship

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Class ‘AA’ State Competitive Cheer and Dance Championships were held Saturday in Brandon. The host Lynx took home the Grand Champion Dance title, while O’Gorman claimed the Grand Cheer Championship.
Grand Champion Dance
|Place
|School
|Score
|1
|Brandon Valley
|298
|2
|Washington
|296.5
|3
|Harrisburg
|291.25
|4
|Yankton
|284.75
|5
|O’Gorman
|277.75
|6
|Aberdeen Central
|267.75
|7
|Watertown
|265
|8
|Lincoln
|263.25
|9
|Jefferson
|262.75
|10
|RC Central
|260.75
|11
|Roosevelt
|251
|12
|Pierre
|250
|13
|Mitchell
|247.75
|14
|Huron
|240.75
|15
|RC Stevens
|234.25
|16
|Brookings
|217.25
|17
|St. Thomas More/Douglas
|211
|18
|Sturgis
|194.5
|19
|Spearfish
|192
Jazz
|Place
|School
|Score
|1
|Brandon Valley
|298.5
|2
|Washington
|296
|3
|Harrisburg
|289
|4
|Yankton
|279
|5
|Aberdeen Central
|270
|6
|O’Gorman
|267.5
|7
|Lincoln
|259
|8
|Roosevelt
|252.5
|9
|Stevens
|238
|10
|Brookings
|217.5
|11
|St. Thomas More/Douglas
|205.5
|12
|Sturgis
|200
Pom
|Place
|School
|Score
|1
|Brandon Valley
|297.5
|2
|Yankton
|290.5
|3
|Jefferson
|275
|4
|RC Central
|268.5
|5
|Watertown
|263
|6
|Pierre
|250
|7
|Stevens
|230.5
|8
|Mitchell
|229
|9
|Huron
|228
|10
|Brookings
|218
|11
|St. Thomas More/Douglas
|216.5
|12
|Spearfish
|186
Hip Hop
|Place
|School
|Score
|1
|Washington
|297
|2
|Harrisburg
|293.5
|3
|O’Gorman
|288
|4
|Lincoln
|267.5
|5
|Watertown
|267
|6
|Mitchell
|266.5
|7
|Aberdeen Central
|265.5
|8
|Huron
|253.5
|9
|RC Central
|253
|10
|Jefferson
|250.5
|11
|Pierre
|250
|12
|Roosevelt
|249.5
|13
|Spearfish
|198
|14
|Strugis
|189
Grand Champion Cheer
|Place
|School
|Score
|1
|O’Gorman
|283.5
|2
|Harrisburg
|280
|3
|Jefferson
|277.5
|4
|Roosevelt
|270
|5
|Brandon Valley
|246
|6
|Washington
|230.5
|7
|Watertown
|224.5
|8
|Stevens
|220.5
|9
|RC Central
|209.5
|10
|Mitchell
|201.5
|11
|Huron
|199
|12
|Pierre
|188.5
|12
|Sturgis
|188.5
|14
|Lincoln
|186
|15
|Brookings
|177
|16
|Douglas
|174
|17
|Aberdeen Central
|172
|18
|Yankton
|166.5