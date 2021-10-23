Brandon Valley win ‘AA’ Dance title, O’Gorman claims Cheer Championship

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (USF) – In a back-and-forth affair, a late touchdown from Winona State (5-3, 2-1 NSIC South) proved to be the difference as the Warriors defeated the University of Sioux Falls (5-3, 2-1 NSIC South) in a Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference South Division battle at Bob Young Field on Saturday afternoon (Oct. 23).

After the Cougars forced a turnover on Nate Durfee's second of two interceptions and redshirt freshman quarterback Adam Mullen connected with Ty Smith on an eight-yard TD pass for a 10-7 lead with 4:52 left to play, the Warriors had the answer. After forcing a USF punt with under two minutes to play, WSU quarterback Owen Burke connected with tight end Dakota Matthees on a 70-yard TD pass with 1:28 on the clock for the 14-10 lead. USF, which started its drive with 1:25 to play and two time outs, moved the ball from its own 27 to the WSU 32-yard line before turning the ball over on downs.