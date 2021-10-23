Brandon Valley win ‘AA’ Dance title, O’Gorman claims Cheer Championship

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Class ‘AA’ State Competitive Cheer and Dance Championships were held Saturday in Brandon. The host Lynx took home the Grand Champion Dance title, while O’Gorman claimed the Grand Cheer Championship.

Grand Champion Dance

PlaceSchoolScore
1Brandon Valley298
2Washington296.5
3Harrisburg291.25
4Yankton284.75
5O’Gorman277.75
6Aberdeen Central267.75
7Watertown265
8Lincoln263.25
9Jefferson262.75
10RC Central260.75
11Roosevelt251
12Pierre250
13Mitchell247.75
14Huron240.75
15RC Stevens234.25
16Brookings217.25
17St. Thomas More/Douglas211
18Sturgis194.5
19Spearfish192

Jazz

PlaceSchoolScore
1Brandon Valley298.5
2Washington296
3Harrisburg289
4Yankton279
5Aberdeen Central270
6O’Gorman267.5
7Lincoln259
8Roosevelt252.5
9Stevens238
10Brookings217.5
11St. Thomas More/Douglas205.5
12Sturgis200

Pom

PlaceSchoolScore
1Brandon Valley297.5
2Yankton290.5
3Jefferson275
4RC Central268.5
5Watertown263
6Pierre250
7Stevens230.5
8Mitchell229
9Huron228
10Brookings218
11St. Thomas More/Douglas216.5
12Spearfish186

Hip Hop

PlaceSchoolScore
1Washington297
2Harrisburg293.5
3O’Gorman288
4Lincoln267.5
5Watertown267
6Mitchell266.5
7Aberdeen Central265.5
8Huron253.5
9RC Central253
10Jefferson250.5
11Pierre250
12Roosevelt249.5
13Spearfish198
14Strugis189

Grand Champion Cheer

PlaceSchoolScore
1O’Gorman283.5
2Harrisburg280
3Jefferson277.5
4Roosevelt270
5Brandon Valley246
6Washington230.5
7Watertown224.5
8Stevens220.5
9RC Central209.5
10Mitchell201.5
11Huron199
12Pierre188.5
12Sturgis188.5
14Lincoln186
15Brookings177
16Douglas174
17Aberdeen Central172
18Yankton166.5

