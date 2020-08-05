Brandon Valley will have limited tickets for upcoming fall sports season

BRANDON, S.D. (KELO) — Brandon Valley finalized its fan attendance policy ahead of the upcoming fall sports season. For every varsity game, there will be a limit to how many tickets will be sold.

All Brandon Valley high school students and staff members with a valid school ID will be allowed into varsity sporting events this fall. The rest of the tickets will be reserved for those on the rosters.

“Every contestant, coach, manager that’s on the South Dakota High School Activity Association’s roster page, we’ll allow them four passes that they can give to family members,” Brandon Valley Athletic Director Randy Marso said.

The same rules will apply to visiting opponents.

“We will get them passes in advance, they’ll hand those out to their family. They’ll have to present those to gain entry, buying a ticket,” Marso said.

The marching band won’t be in the stands at football games, but will get to take part in each home game.

“We are going to allow them to do their marching field show at halftime. We’ll just have them come in at halftime, perform, and then leave,” Marso said.

Families will be asked to sit together, and social distancing will be encouraged.

“We’re going to try to ask them to leave the bench in front of them open so there’s a row between them and the people behind them,” Marso said.

Brandon Valley isn’t using any tiered system based on COVID-19 cases in the community, but their plan can adapt.

“What we’re basically saying is this is our policy, if we really need to change, we can change at any point,” Marso said.

Masks will not be required at sporting events but recommended. Elementary and middle school students will only be allowed in if they’re given one of the four tickets from someone on a roster.