SIOUX FALLS (KELO) — The Brandon Valley and West Central girls basketball teams began the week with home wins Monday night.

Brandon Valley defeated Tea Area 73-65. The Titans jumped out to an early 17-8 lead in the first quarter, but a big second quarter for the Lynx gave them a four-point edge at halftime.

Brandon Valley’s Hilary Behrens and Tea’s Katie Vasecka each scored 31 points. They are future teammates as both have committed to play at SDSU.

Over in Hartford, West Central picked up a 48-37 over Elk Point-Jefferson. The Trojans held a narrow lead into the third quarter before extending the lead to win by double figures.