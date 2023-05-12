BRANDON, S.D. (KELO) — The KELOLAND Livestream Game of the Week makes it return to the baseball diamond Friday, though there’s been a change in opponent.

Brandon Valley and Harrisburg will square off on Friday night at 6 p.m. and you can stream the game on the Game of the Week Page.

The Lynx were supposed to host Yankton, but due to the potential severe weather near Yankton, the Bucks have made the safe decision to not play Friday.

Harrisburg stepped in at the last second and they’ll now play Brandon Valley.

Entering this week, the Lynx and Tigers were both top seven teams in the class ‘AA’ standings.

Brandon Valley found themselves at 9-6, tied for seventh with Sturgis. Harrisburg sits a top the class ‘A’ standings at 7-1. They have a near 1.5 seed point lead on Yankton.

Brandon Valley has since improved on their record, having won two games on Tuesday against Jefferson.

Harrisburg, on the other hand, has added a pair of losses this week, including a loss to Pierre and O’Gorman.

Friday’s game will livestream at 6 p.m. on KELOLAND.com. You can watch the contest at the link below:

KELOLAND Sports’ Grant Sweeter and Ian Sacks will be on the call.