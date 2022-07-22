BRANDON, S.D. (KELO) – With regular season play wrapping up earlier in the week, Friday marked the start of the Class A Legion State baseball tournament with all 15 seeds in action.

We begin in Brandon with 4th seeded BV welcoming in 13th seeded Spearfish. In the 2nd inning, Spearfish had a runner in scoring position but Trey Sejnoha would put an end to it with a nasty curveball. The game remained scoreless.

Bottom 2nd, Post 131 was at the plate and they would try and bunt Cole Frisbie home but Spearfish was ready for it and they would get the tag in time at home, so still no damage done.

But later in the inning, Ayden Spicer would lines one to right and for second Alec Sund-sted acted like he caught it but the ball did hit the ground and that would bring home Nate Meyers. Brandon Valley on the board taking a 1-0 lead.

Top 3rd, 2 runners on for Spearfish, but Nick Hokenstad would step on third and make the throw over to first turning the double play ball all by himself.

Brandon Valley wins game one by a final of 7-2. Game 2 is slated to begin Saturday at 11am.