Brandon Valley takes down Pierre in boys wrestling; Governors and Lynx girls also clash on the mat

BRANDON, S.D. (KELO) — The Pierre boys Wrestling Team took home the Class AA Dual State Championship a year ago, while Brandon Valley won the Team State Championship. The two programs met Thursday night on the mat in a dual.

Pierre would win the first three matches of the dual, but Brandon Valley would take the 9 of the next 11 matches as the Lynx picked up the 39-20 victory.

Thursday’s individual match results from Brandon Valley’s dual with Pierre. COURTESY – TrackWrestling

The Lynx and Governors also clashed in girls wrestling with five matches being held.

106 Pounds: Pierre’s Sydney Uhrig def. Brandon Valley’s Kendall Clayton by fall.

106 Pounds: Pierre’s Shaylee Speck def. Brandon Valley’s Gladys Portillo by fall.

120 Pounds: Brandon Valley’s Mary-Katherine Joseph def. Pierre’s Dani Ringstmeyer.

154 Pounds: Pierre’s Ireland Templeton def. Brandon Valley’s Annala Davis by fall.

285 Pounds: Pierre’s Ciara McFarling def. Brandon Valley’s Janessa Skyberg by fall.