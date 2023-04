SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Runs were tough to come by in Tuesday’s double header, but ultimately it was Brandon Valley who earned the sweep of O’Gorman.

The first contest saw the Lynx jump out to a 2-0 lead after five innings. The Knights responded with two in the sixth, but a late BV run was the difference as they claimed the 3-2 win.

Game two saw Brandon Valley slow the Knights offense for the entire contest. They’d earn the 4-1 victory.

The Lynx are now 8-6 on the season.