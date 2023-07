BRANDON, S.D. (KELO) — The Brandon Valley Legion baseball team earned a doubleheader split with Pierre Saturday.

Post 131 picked up an 18-4 victory in five innings in game one. Brandon Valley scored 11 runs in the bottom of the second inning.

Post 8 secured an 11-3 win in the second game. Trailing 3-2 after two innings, Pierre plated five in the top of the third to take the lead.