Brandon Valley splits doubleheader with Pierre Post 8

BRANDON, S.D. (KELO) — In a pivotal matchup in Class “A” Legion Baseball, Brandon Valley hosted Pierre for a doubleheader Tuesday night.

Post 131 grabbed the early 1-0 lead in the bottom of the 2nd, but Pierre would draw even in the top of the 4th.

An inning later though, Brandon Valley regained the lead as Logan Kelling as drove in 2 with a single into left. Kelling had 4 RBI’s in the game as Post 131 took game one, 7-1.

In game two, it was a pitcher’s duel between Pierre’s Jack Van Camp and Brandon Valley’s Logan Kelling. Kelling went the distance, surrendering just one run while striking out 4.

But Van Camp was even better, striking out 10, while giving up just three hits in a complete game shutout, as Post 8 took game 2, 1-0.