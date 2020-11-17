Brandon Valley seniors leave their mark on football program

VERMILLION, S.D. (KELO) — Brandon Valley won its second “11AAA” State Football Title in three years, knocking off Harrisburg, 35-14. But the Lynx don’t bring Saturday’s title home without their senior leadership.

Brandon Valley won the “11AAA” State Championship by sticking to what it does best.

“Powerhouse, Brandon Valley running the ball,” Senior Running Back Tate Johnson said.

A late Harrisburg TD in the first half tied the game up at 14, During halftime, seniors Tate Johnson and Joe Kolbeck addressed the team.

“Told our guys, they can’t stop us. No one’s been able to stop us all year. That’s what we did in the second half, took away their will to want to play anymore,” Johnson said.

Johnson and Kolbeck accounted for three second half touchdowns, and ran for a combined 368 yards on the night.

“That’s why that run after halftime happened, because we stayed on blocks. Our line did a tremendous job in that second half, and they really opened up things for me and Tate,” Senior Quarterback Joe Kolbeck said.

While the Lynx offense was imposing its will, so was the BV defense, as they shutout the potent Tiger offense in the second half.

“Defense wins championships and they did tonight. Our coach says if they don’t score, they don’t win. They didn’t score in the second half, and they didn’t win. Those guys played amazing,” Kolbeck said.

Saturday’s win was a bit of a redemption for this Lynx team.

“It was super nice, especially after losing last year in the title. Could have went three-peat, but it’s just nice to be back here, and be on top, it feels great,” Johnson said.

“This has always been our goal. We made it sophomore year, and that wasn’t enough for us. We wanted keep on going. This is what we shot for all year, was to win it as seniors,” Senior Parker Reed said.

And helped cement this senior class’ Brandon Valley Football legacy.

“They’ve been to three titles, and won two of them. They mean a heck of a lot,” Head Coach Chad Garrow said.

This year’s title is Brandon Valley’s 8th overall state football championship.