BROOKINGS, S.D. (SDSU) -- Third-ranked South Dakota State held Long Island University to 123 yards of total offense en route to a methodical 38-3 victory Saturday night in the Sixth Annual Dairy Drive at Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium.

The Jackrabbits, who were playing their home opener, improved to 1-1 overall. LIU, which was playing its first game as a member of the Football Championship Subdivision, dropped to 0-1.