Brandon Valley rolls into the State Tournament

Brandon Valley went a perfect 3-0 in the region 2A playoffs, outscoring their opponents 33-2 en route to the region title.

Post 131 has had no shortage of offense since the calendar turned to July. Over the past three weeks, Brandon Valley has scored nearly six runs per contest, helping them win 13 of their last 18 games.

“Just a good approach, I mean we are trying to see pitches. We understand that there is a pitch count rule, so you kind of got to wait and see your pitch and make guys work. We’ve been just taking advantage of when they’ve had to pitch that one right where they’ve needed to and we’ve had some fun,” Brandon Valley coach Jeremy VanHeel said.

B.V. enters the state tournament playing some of their best ball, having won four straight. That success can be credited to the team completely buying in.

“We were just swinging it well and not trying to do too much. Just trying to get runners on, and then just trying to move them over, doing what we do, just buying in to bunts, and hit and runs, and all that stuff,” Brandon Valley Shortstop Joe Kolbeck said.

“The guys have been buying in all year. They understand that we just have to attack around the zone. We have a good defense and we have an offense that’s going to grind it. I mean, they’ve just been buying in,” VanHeel said.

With the state tournament beginning on Friday, Post 131 knows they’ll need to come in focused if they wish to make a deep tournament run.

“One mistake and you could lose a ballgame is the biggest thing so just making sure we are competeing from the start to the end, staying locked in and finding a way. Our motto right now is ‘hold the rope’ every guy holding that rope, trying to find a way to help your team win,” VanHeel said.

Brandon Valley will cross paths with Watertown at the state tournament, on Friday in Mitchell. First pitch is set for 5:00.