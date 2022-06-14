SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The legion baseball season continued on Tuesday as Sioux Falls Post 15 West played host to Brandon Valley Post 131. Post 131 jumped out to a 3-0 lead, and never gave the lead back en route to the 5-2 victory.

Brandon Valley struck first in the top of the 3rd as Ty Peyton drove in 2 runs with a triple into right field. He would score later on a wild pitch as Post 131 took an early 3-0 lead.

Post 15 West would answer in the bottom of the 3rd, scoring a pair of runs. First on a hit-by-pitch with the bases loaded, and then on a bases loaded walk.

But that’s as close as it would get as Post 131 would add a pair of insurance runs later, as they pick up the 5-2 victory.