SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The first two rounds of the Class ‘A’ baseball state playoffs were held at four region sites across the state Saturday.

Top-seed Pierre, No. 3 Harrisburg, fifth-seeded Brandon Valley and No. 10 Jefferson each won two games to move on to next weekend’s semifinals.

Here is a look at the updated playoff bracket:

The semifinals and championship are scheduled to be played Saturday, May 27 at Sioux Falls Stadium.