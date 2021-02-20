Brandon Valley, Harrisburg dominate Region 2A Wrestling Meet

BRANDON, S.D. (KELO) — Spots in next weeks’ State Wrestling Tournament were up for grabs at the Region 2A Wrestling Meet in Brandon. Click the video player to view highlights.
Team Results
1. Brandon Valley 262.5
2. Harrisburg 233.5
3. Vermillion 146.5
4. SF Washington 104.5
5. SF Lincoln 100.0
6. Beresford/Alcester-Hudson 98.0
7. Lennox 77.0
8. Yankton 73.0
9. Dakota Valley 42.0
106
1st Place – Hayden Schroeder of Vermillion
2nd Place – Turner Gordon of SF Lincoln
3rd Place – Hayden McGuire of Brandon Valley
4th Place – Tyler Wurth of Harrisburg
5th Place – Ramsey Williams of Lennox
6th Place – Riley Williams of SF Washington
1st Place Match
Hayden Schroeder (Vermillion) 33-1, Fr. over Turner Gordon (SF Lincoln) 19-11, Fr. (Fall 1:20)
3rd Place Match
Hayden McGuire (Brandon Valley) 4-6, 8th. over Tyler Wurth (Harrisburg) 11-10, Fr. (Dec 9-3)
5th Place Match
Ramsey Williams (Lennox) 14-29, 7th. over Riley Williams (SF Washington) 6-27, Fr. (Dec 11-8)
113
1st Place – Carter Ractliffe of Harrisburg
2nd Place – Jacob Wolfe of Brandon Valley
3rd Place – Michael Roob of Vermillion
4th Place – Eliot Ellenbecker of SF Lincoln
5th Place – Dylan Sloan of Yankton
6th Place – Bennett Lukken of Dakota Valley
1st Place Match
Carter Ractliffe (Harrisburg) 26-11, So. over Jacob Wolfe (Brandon Valley) 13-1, Sr. (Dec 5-0)
3rd Place Match
Michael Roob (Vermillion) 30-9, 8th. over Eliot Ellenbecker (SF Lincoln) 15-17, Fr. (MD 18-4)
5th Place Match
Dylan Sloan (Yankton) 22-17, Fr. over Bennett Lukken (Dakota Valley) 9-24, 7th. (TF-1.5 3:43 (15-0))
120
1st Place – Jordon Oehme of Brandon Valley
2nd Place – Tucker Bahm of Yankton
3rd Place – Bentley Williams of SF Lincoln
4th Place – Connor Peterson of Vermillion
5th Place – Jayce Dornbusch of Harrisburg
6th Place – Lincoln Ford of Lennox
1st Place Match
Jordon Oehme (Brandon Valley) 28-4, So. over Tucker Bahm (Yankton) 18-4, Sr. (SV-1 3-1)
3rd Place Match
Bentley Williams (SF Lincoln) 27-7, Fr. over Connor Peterson (Vermillion) 21-17, 8th. (Dec 5-1)
5th Place Match
Jayce Dornbusch (Harrisburg) 16-27, So. over Lincoln Ford (Lennox) 1-14, Fr. (Fall 0:43)
126
1st Place – Trason Oehme of Brandon Valley
2nd Place – Jackson Boonstra of Dakota Valley
3rd Place – Jovey Christensen of Beresford/Alcester-Hudson
4th Place – Korbyn Ockenga of Harrisburg
5th Place – Paul McGlone of Yankton
6th Place – Lane Knutson of SF Washington
1st Place Match
Trason Oehme (Brandon Valley) 22-0, So. over Jackson Boonstra (Dakota Valley) 30-6, 8th. (Dec 4-2)
3rd Place Match
Jovey Christensen (Beresford/Alcester-Hudson) 22-4, Jr. over Korbyn Ockenga (Harrisburg) 21-18, Jr. (Dec 7-1)
5th Place Match
Paul McGlone (Yankton) 13-9, Jr. over Lane Knutson (SF Washington) 5-9, 8th. (Dec 5-2)
132
1st Place – Alex Mentzer of Brandon Valley
2nd Place – Peyton Tryon of Harrisburg
3rd Place – Nick Roob of Vermillion
4th Place – Will Pavlish of Yankton
5th Place – Ashton Bach of Lennox
6th Place – Eston Monical of Dakota Valley
1st Place Match
Alex Mentzer (Brandon Valley) 35-2, So. over Peyton Tryon (Harrisburg) 21-12, So. (Fall 3:15)
3rd Place Match
Nick Roob (Vermillion) 26-8, Sr. over Will Pavlish (Yankton) 21-20, Jr. (Dec 8-1)
5th Place Match
Ashton Bach (Lennox) 6-27, Fr. over Eston Monical (Dakota Valley) 2-20, 7th. (Dec 10-6)
138
Guaranteed Places
1st Place – Logan O’Connor of Harrisburg
2nd Place – Brandon Otte of Lennox
3rd Place – Teygan Harston of Brandon Valley
4th Place – Rollie French of Vermillion
5th Place – Evan Nelson of Yankton
6th Place – Joshua George of Washington
1st Place Match – Logan O’Connor (Harrisburg) 38-7, Fr. over Brandon Otte (Lennox) 28-17, Sr. (MD 15-4)
3rd Place Match
Teygan Harstad (Brandon Valley) 16-8, Sr. over Rollie French (Vermillion) 17-19, 8th. (MD 15-5)
5th Place Match
Evan Nelson (Yankton) 12-20, Jr. over Joshua George (SF Washington) 2-12, Jr. (MD 12-2)
145
1st Place – Peyton Fridrich of Beresford/Alcester-Hudson
2nd Place – Blessing Taniah of SF Washington
3rd Place – Soren Aadland of Harrisburg
4th Place – Cayden Langenhorst of Brandon Valley
5th Place – Zach Rosenkrans of Dakota Valley
6th Place – Felix Perez of Vermillion
1st Place Match
Peyton Fridrich (Beresford/Alcester-Hudson) 23-4, So. over Blessing Taniah (SF Washington) 23-7, Jr. (Dec 2-0)
3rd Place Match
Soren Aadland (Harrisburg) 25-23, Fr. over Cayden Langenhorst (Brandon Valley) 16-18, Jr. (Dec 4-2)
5th Place Match
Zach Rosenkrans (Dakota Valley) 11-8, Sr. over Felix Perez (Vermillion) 2-31, Jr. (Fall 1:45)
152
1st Place – Logan Serck of Beresford/Alcester-Hudson
2nd Place – Nathan Horrocks of Harrisburg
3rd Place – Tae Ellenbecker of SF Lincoln
4th Place – Asher Eidem of SF Washington
5th Place – Greyson Bortnem of Brandon Valley
6th Place – Sam Haar of Lennox
1st Place Match
Logan Serck (Beresford/Alcester-Hudson) 33-3, Sr. over Nathan Horrocks (Harrisburg) 26-18, Sr. (TF-1.5 3:18 (20-5))
3rd Place Match
Tae Ellenbecker (SF Lincoln) 23-7, Jr. over Asher Eidem (SF Washington) 14-16, Jr. (MD 20-8)
5th Place Match
Greyson Bortnem (Brandon Valley) 8-15, Fr. over Sam Haar (Lennox) 18-30, So. (Fall 2:54)
160
Guaranteed Places
1st Place – Isaac Klinkhammer of Brandon Valley
2nd Place – Jace Jones of Harrisburg
3rd Place – Tyson Hage of Vermillion
4th Place – Kamren McCubbin of SF Washington
5th Place – Colton Bechard of SF Lincoln
6th Place – Dawson Anderson of Lennox
1st Place Match
Isaac Klinkhammer (Brandon Valley) 25-0, Sr. over Jace Jones (Harrisburg) 32-15, Sr. (MD 11-2)
3rd Place Match
Tyson Hage (Vermillion) 22-14, Sr. over Kamren McCubbin (SF Washington) 27-7, Sr. (Dec 4-3)
5th Place Match
Colton Bechard (SF Lincoln) 17-15, Sr. over Dawson Anderson (Lennox) 16-28, Sr. (SV-1 4-0)
170
1st Place – Lucas Slack of Brandon Valley
2nd Place – Jack Kratz of Vermillion
3rd Place – Ryan Hirschkorn of Harrisburg
4th Place – Emerant Beyene Balmong of SF Lincoln
5th Place – Sam Randall of SF Washington
6th Place – Asa Swensen of Yankton
1st Place Match
Lucas Slack (Brandon Valley) 33-3, So. over Jack Kratz (Vermillion) 26-5, Jr. (Dec 6-1)
3rd Place Match
Ryan Hirschkorn (Harrisburg) 40-5, Jr. over Emerant Beyene Balmong (SF Lincoln) 26-8, Sr. (Dec 6-0)
5th Place Match
Sam Randall (SF Washington) 18-16, Sr. over Asa Swensen (Yankton) 6-21, So. (Fall 1:58)
182
1st Place – Gavin Gulbranson of Harrisburg
2nd Place – Dominic Tucker of Brandon Valley
3rd Place – Aaron Larson of Beresford/Alcester-Hudson
4th Place – Anthony Marquardt of SF Lincoln
5th Place – Bronson Moet of SF Washington
6th Place – Ethan Schroeder of Lennox
1st Place Match
Gavin Gulbranson (Harrisburg) 41-2, Sr. over Dominic Tucker (Brandon Valley) 23-6, Jr. (Dec 12-9)
3rd Place Match
Aaron Larson (Beresford/Alcester-Hudson) 13-18, So. over Anthony Marquardt (SF Lincoln) 12-15, Sr. (Fall 0:29)
5th Place Match
Bronson Moet (SF Washington) 13-15, Sr. over Ethan Schroeder (Lennox) 7-22, So. (Fall 2:18)
195
1st Place – Carter Tuntland of Harrisburg
2nd Place – Jase Langbehn of Lennox
3rd Place – Landon Schurch of Beresford/Alcester-Hudson
4th Place – Luke Wickersham of Brandon Valley
5th Place – Bryce Kwiecinski of SF Lincoln
6th Place – Connor Mattson of Vermillion
1st Place Match
Carter Tuntland (Harrisburg) 39-5, Sr. over Jase Langbehn (Lennox) 36-9, So. (Fall 4:45)
3rd Place Match
Landon Schurch (Beresford/Alcester-Hudson) 23-12, So. over Luke Wickersham (Brandon Valley) 20-10, Sr. (Dec 7-3)
5th Place Match
Bryce Kwiecinski (SF Lincoln) 24-11, Jr. over Connor Mattson (Vermillion) 12-19, Fr. (Fall 1:46)
220
1st Place – Owen Warren of Brandon Valley
2nd Place – Ayden Viox of Harrisburg
3rd Place – Zavier Leonard of Yankton
4th Place – Abraham Myers of SF Washington
5th Place – Alex Jensen of Beresford/Alcester-Hudson
6th Place – Roz Baylor of Vermillion
1st Place Match
Owen Warren (Brandon Valley) 36-3, Jr. over Ayden Viox (Harrisburg) 38-9, Jr. (Dec 9-3)
3rd Place Match
Zavier Leonard (Yankton) 23-13, Sr. over Abraham Myers (SF Washington) 20-15, So. (Fall 2:26)
5th Place Match
Alex Jensen (Beresford/Alcester-Hudson) 16-19, So. over Roz Baylor (Vermillion) 7-12, So. (Fall 1:19)
285
1st Place – Navarro Schunke of Brandon Valley
2nd Place – Zach Brady of Vermillion
3rd Place – Michael Vroman of SF Washington
4th Place – Josh Larsen of Harrisburg
5th Place – Alex Reinhardt of Dakota Valley
6th Place – Hayden Herlyn of Lennox
1st Place Match
Navarro Schunke (Brandon Valley) 39-0, Fr. over Zach Brady (Vermillion) 30-6, Jr. (Fall 5:50)
3rd Place Match
Michael Vroman (SF Washington) 27-8, Jr. over Josh Larsen (Harrisburg) 13-15, Jr. (Fall 1:29)
5th Place Match
Alex Reinhardt (Dakota Valley) 11-15, Sr. over Hayden Herlyn (Lennox) 16-28, So. (Fall 2:14)