Brandon Valley girls outlast O’Gorman in ranked AA battle

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It was a matchup of top-ranked teams in AA Girls hoops Thursday night as third-ranked Brandon Valley visited Number 2 O’Gorman.

The opening half belonged to the Lynx as they built a 39-26 lead. But after an early Brandon Valley run in the 3rd, the Knights came alive, trimming that deficit all the way down to 4 heading to the 4th quarter.

Hannah Ronsiek’s three with 6:30 left in the game gave the Knights a 52-51 lead. They’d stretch the advantage to 55-51, but the Lynx rose to the occasion to battle back and eventually hit free throws down the stretch to outlast the Knights 70-66.

Hillary Behrens led the Lynx with 22 points while Kylie Foss added 20.

Ronsiek scored a career-high 33 points, 2 points shy of the school record in the loss.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Continuing The Conversation
See Full Weather Forecast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss


 