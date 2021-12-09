Brandon Valley girls outlast O’Gorman in ranked AA battle

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It was a matchup of top-ranked teams in AA Girls hoops Thursday night as third-ranked Brandon Valley visited Number 2 O’Gorman.

The opening half belonged to the Lynx as they built a 39-26 lead. But after an early Brandon Valley run in the 3rd, the Knights came alive, trimming that deficit all the way down to 4 heading to the 4th quarter.

Hannah Ronsiek’s three with 6:30 left in the game gave the Knights a 52-51 lead. They’d stretch the advantage to 55-51, but the Lynx rose to the occasion to battle back and eventually hit free throws down the stretch to outlast the Knights 70-66.

Hillary Behrens led the Lynx with 22 points while Kylie Foss added 20.

Ronsiek scored a career-high 33 points, 2 points shy of the school record in the loss.