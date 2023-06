VERMILLION, S.D. (KELO) — After the Friday games were rained out as part of the Vermillion Pool in the Louis and Clark Classic, the teams hit the field Saturday.

In the first game of the day, Brandon Valley earned a 1-0 win over Vermillion.

BV followed that up with a 4-1 victory over Renner.

Later in the day, Renner fell a second time as it was defeated 3-2 by Dakota Valley.

The action continues with games all day on Sunday.