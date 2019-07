SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (SANFORD SPORTS) -- Andy North and Hale Irwin, winners of a combined five U.S. Open championships, are joining Jack Nicklaus and Dave Stockton in an exhibition golf event during the Sanford International at Minnehaha Country Club.

The EMC Legends Series is a nine-hole match play exhibition on Saturday, Sept. 21. The event highlights icons from the world of golf who have made an impact on the game and in local and international communities. The series benefits charities supported by the Sanford International.