SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Brandon Valley cruised to a ten run win on Tuesday over Jefferson, 13-3.

The Lynx fell behind 2-0 early, but bounced back by outscoring the Cavs 9-1 in the second and the third, grabbing a 9-3 lead.

Brandon Valley added four runs in the fifth and sixth, closing in on a 13-3 mercy rule win in six innings.

The Lynx would fall 8-0 in the night cap to Washington.