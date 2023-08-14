SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — There will be a new location for the South Dakota State Amateur baseball tournament, as Brandon has been awarded the 2025 event.

The South Dakota Amateur Baseball Association made the announcement via a press release on Monday, following the conclusion of the 2023 season.

The tournament dates are August 6-17, 2025.

Mitchell was awarded the 2026 state tournament, which is set for August 5-16.

The 2024 tournament will remain in Mitchell, but it it swings to the east for 2025.