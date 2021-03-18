Boys state basketball tournaments start Thursday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The state boys basketball tournament tips off today in Aberdeen, Rapid City, and Sioux Falls.

The PREMIER Center is hosting the class “A” tournament. The city’s mask mandate expired last Saturday, but the Activities Association is requiring a face covering to attend the tournament. The event marks the return of basketball to the PREMIER Center.

“We were chuckling here realizing that the PREMIER Center hasn’t had a basketball floor down in it since the Summit League Tournament back in 2020, literally that was the last basketball game here, so when you talk about putting the floor back together, bringing the baskets back out and setting the arena up just for a basketball tournament is just a little surreal that it’s been so long since we’ve had one in here,” SDHSAA Assistant Executive Director John Krogstrand said.

KELOLAND Sports Director Sean Bower is in Rapid City to cover the ‘AA’ tournament. Be sure to follow @KELOSports and @KELOBower on Twitter for coverage of the class ‘AA’ state tournament.

For game updates and recap stories from Aberdeen, follow @KELOSweeter on Twitter.

KELOLAND News will have highlights from all three tournaments on KELO-TV at 5, 6 and 10 p.m. You can also see extended coverage and highlights on the sports page on KELOLAND.com.