SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The boys state basketball tournament is underway across South Dakota.
You can keep up to date with the latest bracket here:
Here are the scores from Thursday’s action. This story will update throughout the day.
CLASS ‘AA’
|#1 Jefferson 53, #9 Harrisburg 41
|#4 Yankton vs. #5 Washington – 1:45 p.m.
|#2 Lincoln vs. #7 Roosevelt – 6 p.m.
|#3 Mitchell vs. #6 Pierre – 7:45 p.m.
CLASS ‘A’
|#1 Dakota Valley 80, Hot Springs 47
|#5 Hamlin 72, #4 Sioux Valley 64
|#2 St. Thomas More vs. #7 Elk Point-Jefferson – 6 p.m.
|#3 Sioux Falls Christian vs. #6 Mt. Vernon/Plankinton – 7:45 p.m.
CLASS ‘B’
|#1 Lower Brule 67, #8 Castlewood 55
|#5 White River 72, #4 Faith 56
|#2 Aberdeen Christian vs. #7 Ethan – 6 p.m.
|#3 De Smet vs. #6 Viborg-Hurley – 7:45 p.m.