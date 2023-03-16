SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The boys state basketball tournament is underway across South Dakota.

You can keep up to date with the latest bracket here:

Here are the scores from Thursday’s action. This story will update throughout the day.

CLASS ‘AA’

#1 Jefferson 53, #9 Harrisburg 41 #4 Yankton vs. #5 Washington – 1:45 p.m. #2 Lincoln vs. #7 Roosevelt – 6 p.m. #3 Mitchell vs. #6 Pierre – 7:45 p.m. All times Mountain Time

CLASS ‘A’

#1 Dakota Valley 80, Hot Springs 47 #5 Hamlin 72, #4 Sioux Valley 64 #2 St. Thomas More vs. #7 Elk Point-Jefferson – 6 p.m. #3 Sioux Falls Christian vs. #6 Mt. Vernon/Plankinton – 7:45 p.m.

CLASS ‘B’