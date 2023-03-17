SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The semifinals are on Friday across South Dakota as six teams will punch their ticket to the three state championships set for Saturday night.

You can keep up to date with the latest bracket here:

Here are the scores from Friday’s action. This story will update throughout the day.

CLASS ‘AA’

#9 Harrisburg 65, #5 Washington 55 – Consolation #6 Pierre 56, #7 Roosevelt 46 – Consolation #1 Jefferson vs. #4 Yankton – 6:00 PM #2 Lincoln vs. #3 Mitchell – 7:45 PM All times Mountain Time

CLASS ‘A’

#4 Sioux Valley 65, #8 Hot Springs 52 – Consolation #2 St. Thomas More 65, #6 Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 57 – Consolation #1 Dakota Valley vs. #5 Hamlin – 6:00 PM #3 Sioux Falls Christian vs. #7 Elk Point-Jefferson – 7:45 PM

CLASS ‘B’