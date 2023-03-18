SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Championship Saturday is here as three teams will win their respective state championships.
You can keep up to date with the latest bracket here:
Here are the scores from Saturday’s action. This story will update throughout the day.
CLASS ‘AA’
|Roosevelt 58, Washington 56 – 7th Place Game
|Pierre 68, Harrisburg 67 – 5th Place Game
|#1 Jefferson vs. #2 Lincoln – 6:00 P.M.
|#3 Mitchell vs. #4 Yankton – 7:45 P.M.
CLASS ‘A’
|Hot Springs 60, Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 50 – 7th Place Game
|Sioux Valley 34, St. Thomas More 33 – 5th Place Game
|#5 Hamlin vs. #7 Elk Point-Jefferson – 6:00 P.M.
|#1 Dakota Valley vs. #3 Sioux Falls Christian – 7:45 P.M.
CLASS ‘B’
|Faith 75, Ethan 56 – 7th Place Game
|Castlewood 46, Viborg-Hurley 41 – 5th Place Game
|#2 Aberdeen Christian vs. #5 White River – 6:00 P.M.
|#1 Lower Brule vs. #3 De Smet – 7:45 P.M.