SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Championship Saturday is here as three teams will win their respective state championships.

You can keep up to date with the latest bracket here:

Here are the scores from Saturday’s action. This story will update throughout the day.

CLASS ‘AA’

Roosevelt 58, Washington 56 – 7th Place Game Pierre 68, Harrisburg 67 – 5th Place Game #1 Jefferson vs. #2 Lincoln – 6:00 P.M. #3 Mitchell vs. #4 Yankton – 7:45 P.M. All times Mountain Time

CLASS ‘A’

Hot Springs 60, Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 50 – 7th Place Game Sioux Valley 34, St. Thomas More 33 – 5th Place Game #5 Hamlin vs. #7 Elk Point-Jefferson – 6:00 P.M. #1 Dakota Valley vs. #3 Sioux Falls Christian – 7:45 P.M.

CLASS ‘B’