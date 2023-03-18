SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Championship Saturday is here as three teams will win their respective state championships.

You can keep up to date with the latest bracket here:

Here are the scores from Saturday’s action. This story will update throughout the day.

CLASS ‘AA’

Roosevelt 58, Washington 56 – 7th Place Game
Pierre 68, Harrisburg 67 – 5th Place Game
#1 Jefferson vs. #2 Lincoln – 6:00 P.M.
#3 Mitchell vs. #4 Yankton – 7:45 P.M.
All times Mountain Time

CLASS ‘A’

Hot Springs 60, Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 50 – 7th Place Game
Sioux Valley 34, St. Thomas More 33 – 5th Place Game
#5 Hamlin vs. #7 Elk Point-Jefferson – 6:00 P.M.
#1 Dakota Valley vs. #3 Sioux Falls Christian – 7:45 P.M.

CLASS ‘B’

Faith 75, Ethan 56 – 7th Place Game
Castlewood 46, Viborg-Hurley 41 – 5th Place Game
#2 Aberdeen Christian vs. #5 White River – 6:00 P.M.
#1 Lower Brule vs. #3 De Smet – 7:45 P.M.