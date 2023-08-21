SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The boys All-City Golf Meet was supposed to begin on Tuesday, but an Excessive Heat Warning has forced a postponement.

Round 1 of the tournament will be played concurrently with the Metro Preview on Tuesday, August 29. That will be played at Willow Run.

The second round is slated for September 12 at Elmwood, while the third round (previously scheduled for Tuesday) will be moved to Tuesday, September 19 at Prairie Green.

The biggest change is the first round, now becomes the third round.

Jefferson, Roosevelt, O’Gorman, Lincoln and Washington are the five teams set to compete in the event.