Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley, West Lyon and West Sioux advance to semifinals

INWOOD, Iowa (KELO) — The Iowa High School Football playoffs continued on Friday with the quarterfinal round across all classes including a rematch between rivals West Lyon and Central Lyon/George-Little Rock in the Class 2A Quarterfinals in which the Wildcats pulled away for the victory.

The Wildcats knocked off the Lions 21-14 back on the September 17th as that kickstarted a 7-game win streak heading into Friday. Meanwhile, Central Lyon had won its last 6 games following that loss.

It was a 7-7 game at half but West Lyon would score 17 unanswered in the second half en route to the 24-7 victory.

In Class 3A, Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley continued its domination as they rolled past Sergeant Bluff-Luton 50-14 to advance to the semifinals.

In Class 1A, West Sioux went out on the road and knocked off Underwood 31-14 as they too are heading to the UNI-Dome for the semifinals.

