Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley rolls in playoff opener

HULL, Iowa (KELO) — After going 9-0 during the regular season, the Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley football team continued to roll as they cruised past Sioux Center 49-7 in the first round of the Iowa 3A playoffs.

It was the Landyn Van Kekerix show for the entire first quarter. The Nighthawks senior found the end zone three times in the opening frame as Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley built a 21-0 lead.

The Nighthawks would add to their lead in the second quarter with a pair of touchdowns to take a 35-0 lead into halftime.

They’d go into cruise control from there as they roll past Sioux Center 49-7.