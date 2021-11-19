Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley drops shootout to Harlan in Iowa 3A Final

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KELO) — Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley fell to Harlan in last year’s Iowa 3A Semifinals. This year, the Nighthawks were able to punch their ticket to the Iowa 3A final, and standing in the way of a state title, the same team that ended their season a year ago, Harlan.

This matchup featured two of the better offenses in the state and Friday’s title match featured plenty of scoring.

Harlan jumped out to an early 7-0 lead only to see Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley answer back early in the first. But the Cyclones would score 14 unanswered including a pick-6 to take a 21-7 lead after 1.

Boyden-Hull would trim the deficit to 7 in the third quarter, but once again the Cyclones responded with a touchdown in the 4th to seal the 42-28 victory.

Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley finishes the season with a 12-1 record.