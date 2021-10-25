Boyden-Hull, Dakota Valley victorious in volleyball Monday night

HULL, Iowa (KELO) — The Iowa High School Volleyball playoffs continued Monday night as the Boyden-Hull Comets hosted Central Lyon in a Class 2A Region 1 semifinal and the Comets advanced to the region final with a straight sets victory over Central Lyon.

Boyden-Hull won the first set 25-18. They’d carry that momentum into the second with a 25-9 victory. They closed off the match in the third with a 25-17 victory.

The Comets will face Ridge View in the region final Wednesday night at 7:00 p.m.

Over in South Dakota, Dakota Valley traveled north to face Tea Area. The second-ranked Panthers showed why they’re one of the top teams in the state with a straight sets victory over the Titans.

