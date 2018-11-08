Sports

Bon Homme Rallies To Win Class "9AA" Championship

Posted: Nov 08, 2018 04:57 PM CST

Updated: Nov 08, 2018 05:40 PM CST

VERMILLION, S.D. - Bon Homme claimed its first championship since winning back-to-back titles in the mid-90's on Thursday, beating Kimball/White Lake 35-20 in the class "9AA" championship game.

The Cavaliers trailed 20-0 after one quarter, but cut the deficit to 20-12 at halftime and outscored the WildKats 23-0 in the second half.

Kimball/White Lake's Carter Fredericksen opened the scoring with a 53-yard touchdown run, while Javen Holan threw for a pair of scores to give the WildKats a 20-0 lead.  Bon Homme's Joey Slama owned the remaining three quarters.

Slama threw for 215 Yards and three touchdowns and rushed for 154 yards and two scores on offense, while securing an interception and fumble recovery on defense.  He was named the Joe Robbie MVP.

This is Bon Homme's first-ever 9-Man championship after winning a pair of "11B" titles.

