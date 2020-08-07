Boeser, Pettersson help Canucks top Wild 3-0 for series lead

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) – Brock Boeser and Elias Petterson each had a power-play goal and an assist, Jacob Markstrom made 27 saves for his first postseason shutout and the Vancouver Canucks beat the Minnesota Wild 3-0.

The Canucks have a 2-1 lead in their best-of-five qualifier series. Game 4 is on Friday night. Antoine Roussel and Elias Pettersson also scored for the Canucks, who outlasted the Wild in another penalty-filled, extra-testy matchup.

They moved within one game of advancing to the first round in their first appearance in the playoffs since 2015.

