Blair Nothdurft gaining experience on World of Outlaws Late Models Series

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls native Blair Nothdurft is in his third year racing Late Models, and this year, he is testing his skills against the best on the World of Outlaws Late Models Series, which has helped the 19-year-old become an even better driver.

Blair Nothdurft’s racing season began in January as he raced in New Mexico, Arizona, Georgia and Florida, competing on the World of Outlaws Late Model Series.

“Racing with the World of Outlaws, you really got to have a lot of confidence going in with them. You really got to sit up in the seat,” Late Model Driver Blair Nothdurft said.

The 19-year-old is racing against drivers that have been competing since before he was born.

“It’s a learning curve. Most the guys we’ve been racing against when we’re out of town got 20 years in a Late Model. He’s only got three years in it, so it’s tough. It’s a place to go. You got to go race with the best if you’re going to be the best,” Crew Chief Troy Nothdurft said.

Nothdurft qualified for his first World of Outlaws Late Models A-Main feature in late May at Jackson Motorplex, finishing in 16th place overall, but continues to learn every time he gets behind the wheel.

“Just keep doing what you’re doing and learn from them, and watch from them. See what they’re doing and improve yourself. Try different things every time you’re going out onto the track. If it works, keep going with it,” Blair said.

Competing against the best has translated to success on the local Tri-State Late Model Series, as Blair sits second in the point standings this year.

“Where we’re at right now, and where we’re competing and how we’re doing, is really good for the three years of experience I have,” Blair said.

Blair’s Crew Chief, and father Troy says the hope for Blair’s future is to put him on the road and have him compete in Late Models in the Southeast.