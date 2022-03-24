EVANSVILLE, Ind. (KELO) – The March magic came to a stop for the Black Hills State men’s basketball team.

Playing in their first Final Four of the Division II men’s tournament, the Yellow Jackets fell to fifth-seeded Northwest Missouri State 70-57 on Thursday afternoon in Evansville, Indiana. Joel Scott led the way in scoring for Black Hills State with 19 points. Adam Moussa chipped in 13.

This season, BHSU earned its first conference championship, first NCAA Tournament win, first Final Four appearance.

On Tuesday, the Yellow Jackets beat top-seeded and previously undefeated Nova Southeastern 77-67.