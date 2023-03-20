EVANSVILLE, IN (KELO) — The Black Hills State men’s basketball team used a late season ten game win streak last year, to advance to the Division II Final Four. Ultimately, the Yellow Jackets would suffer a 13 point loss to Northwest Missouri State.

This season, Black Hills State is hoping to make a return trip to the Final Four and they stand just one win away. The Yellow Jackets edged West Texas A&M in the Round of 16 and now they’ll meet a team who is no stranger to playing against South Dakota teams.

Minnesota Duluth is the sixth seed of the final eight teams and they’re looking to spoil the Yellow Jackets run.

“We’ve been on a mission all year to get back to this stage and to finish it and to win a National Title. We haven’t shied away from making that our goal. Our guys, for most of the year, were so much just on a mission to accomplish that and get back to the place,” BHSU head coach Ryan Thompson said.

Black Hills State and Minnesota Duluth will play in the quarterfinals on Tuesday. Tip-off is set for noon in Evansville, Indiana.