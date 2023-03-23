EVANSVILLE, IN (KELO) — The Black Hills State men rallied late in Thursday’s Division II semifinal contest, but they ultimately suffered an 87-82 loss to #2 West Liberty.

The Yellow Jackets finished their strong season with a 29-6 mark. They also reached the Final Four for the second consecutive season.

The first half saw some offensive struggles for Black Hills State. They kept the game close and pulled to within two points at 17-15, but the remainder of the half was all West Liberty.

The Hilltoppers found their groove offensively and started to pull away. They’d outscore the Yellow Jacks 30-16 over the final ten minutes of the half.

West Liberty led 47-31 at the break.

The second half saw a quick 5-0 burst for Black Hills State, but the Hilltoppers, again had an answer.

West Liberty started a 10-2 run, pushing the lead to its largest at 57-39.

That number would stay true, until a mid-half surge from the Yellow Jackets. A 10-2 run of their own, pulled them back to an 11 point game, with ten minutes to play.

Finally with 5:15 to play, the Yellow Jackets got it within ten. Joel Scott’s layup made the score 77-68.

The final minutes saw Black Hills State continue to close the gap.

A Sindou Cisse three pointer pulled the Yellow Jackets back within five points at 85-80.

Black Hills State got even closer with five seconds to play. A pair of PJ Hayes free throws made it 85-82, but there just wasn’t enough time left.

The Yellow Jackets suffered a season ending 87-82 loss.

Four players scored in double figures for Black Hills State. Joel Scott led the way with 30 points and 13 rebounds. PJ Hayes posted 17, while Jaeton Hackley added 11 and Sindou Cisse 10.